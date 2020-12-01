JPMorgan bolsters advisor talent in New York, Houston

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management expanded its advisor talent pool in two offices.

In New York, J.P. Morgan Advisors promoted Cayman Wills to regional director, according to the firm. Wills will now oversee a staff of 115 advisors and focus on driving growth as well as new client acquisition and talent, the firm says. She will report directly to J.P. Morgan Advisors CEO Chris Harvey.

Wills started her career with J.P. Morgan in 2004, according to FINRA BrokerCheck records. In her 16 years with the firm, she has served at the private bank as a global head of equities, as market manager in Chicago and as its head of U.S. equity derivatives, the firm says.

Meanwhile in Texas, a former AllianceBernstein advisor with $170 million in AUM has rejoined J.P. Morgan Advisors in its Houston office, according to the firm.

Alison Young, who started her career with J.P. Morgan in 2001, will work with high-net-worth individuals, multigenerational families, corporate executives and business owners, the firm says. She will report directly to regional director David Jernigan.

Young had been with AllianceBernstein for the last five years, records show.