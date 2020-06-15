Raymond James gains three advisors with $350M from Merrill Lynch

Raymond James & Associates snapped up three advisors from Merrill Lynch, where they managed a combined $350 million in assets, according to their new employer.

Mike Brown and husband-and-wife Tim and Leslie Gross joined Raymond James’ St. Petersburg, Florida branch, which is managed by Fred Espro. The team is joined by Senior Registered Service Associate Jamila Kravarusic and operates as Sherman, Gross & Brown Wealth Management of Raymond James.

Brown has been in the financial services industry for 25 years, according to FINRA BrokerCheck. He has spent the past 14 years at Merrill Lynch.

Leslie Gross has spent 20 of her 23 years in the industry at Merrill Lynch. Tim Gross had spent the entirety of his 22-year career at Merrill prior to moving to Raymond James.

“We were instantly attracted to the personal feel and advisor-centric culture Raymond James offers,” he said in a statement.

Raymond James has seen its recruiting efforts pay off, hiring three teams in May , and ten new advisors at the beginning of June .

The firm has approximately $828 billion in total client assets and 8,100 financial advisors.