Ameriprise signs on team of father-son duos that managed $367M

It was all in the families as Ameriprise snapped up two father and son duos — a team of advisors that had managed $367 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley, according to a statement by the firm.

The Falldin-Mattson Group is made up of John Falldin and his son Joe Falldin, and Jim Mattson and his son James Mattson, as well as registered client service associate Abby Dority. The group is based in Edina, Minnesota.

The team evaluated firms for more than a year before choosing Ameriprise for its “strong values,” and “national brand recognition.”

“Jim and I are proud to work alongside our sons,” John Falldin said in a statement. “We have big goals as a team for how we want to continue serving our clients and work with more families. Having access to state-of-the-art financial planning, succession planning and marketing capabilities at Ameriprise will help take our practice to the next level.”

Making the decision to move amidst the coronavirus pandemic and turbulent markets was difficult, but ultimately, they decided the timing was right. “Our clients are pleased with our move to Ameriprise because of their positive reputation and robust digital capabilities that allow them to see progress toward their goals in real time,” the senior Falldin said in a statement.

Jim Mattson, Abby Dority, John Falldin, and James Mattson of the Falldin-Mattson team join Ameriprise in Minnesota.

The group is not the first to decide to move in these uncertain times, though some industry experts and other advisors have said that the coronavirus should not play a part in deciding to move.

“Our transition, which has been all virtual, is going well,” Falldin said in a statement.

John Falldin has 36 years of industry experience, spending the majority of that time at Morgan Stanley before joining his new firm. Jim Mattson brings 34 years of experience, logging the last nine at Morgan Stanley. Both sons have worked with their dads for the entirety of their advisory careers to date. James Mattson has six years of industry experience, and Joe Falldin is just beginning his career.