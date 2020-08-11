Baird signs 3 new advisors with a combined $559M

Baird has brought aboard a trio of advisors who managed a collective $559 million in client assets at their previous firms, according to statements by Baird.

Most recently, the Fischetti Barry Family Wealth Planning Group joined the firm’s wealth management office in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. The group includes advisors Steve Fischetti and C. Shannon Barry, along with client assistants Jill Frye and Alexander Fischetti. The team was previously at Morgan Stanley, where they managed $280 million in client assets.

Fischetti brings with him 37 years of industry experience, according to FINRA BrokerCheck records. Barry has 12 years of experience. Both advisors spent the last 11 years with their former employer.

In late July, Baird gained a former Wells Fargo advisor who managed $279 million in client assets. Philip Stathos, will join the firm’s offices in Portland, Maine. Stathos has 24 years of industry experience, according to BrokerCheck. He spent the last 11 years at Wells Fargo, where he was part of the Mayflower Advisors team.

Baird’s Private Wealth Management business has 1,300 financial advisors in 33 states, with client assets of more than $215 billion, according to the firm.