FPA fall conference goes all virtual. Will 2021 conferences be next?

The FPA’s fall conference scheduled for next month will be virtual, a sign of how the coronavirus pandemic is still disrupting wealth management months since the outbreak started. The association, which has more than 20,000 members, hasn’t made a decision regarding in-person events in 2021.

“At this time, we do not know our plans for next year’s events,” FPA public relations manager Ryanne Harrah said via email.

The fall conference was slated to be held in Phoenix Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. Arizona, which does not have a statewide mask mandate, has experienced a spike in coronavirus cases in recent months. The FPA cancelled its spring conference earlier this year due to the virus as well.

“In spite of challenges we’ve faced as a result of the pandemic, I’m excited the financial planning community will be able to come together digitally,” FPA President Matin Seay said in a statement.

The association’s online events will offer attendees CE credits and cover a variety of financial planning topics.

Other organizations, such as NAPFA, had already decided to scrap in-person conferences until next year. NAPFA’s fall conference will be all virtual, featuring on-demand and live streaming sessions Oct. 21-23. According to the NAPFA conferences page, in-person conferences next year are currently slated to take place in San Diego and Boston.