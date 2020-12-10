Janney recruits teams with $784M in assets

Janney Montgomery Scott picked up four advisor teams managing roughly $784 million in clients assets.

In Miami, the firm welcomed Young Wealth Management, a $258 million family advisor team from Ameriprise, Janney says.

Roark Young, first vice president of wealth management, started his financial services career as co-founder and president of Young, Stovall and Company in 1980, FINRA BrokerCheck records show. After leaving that firm in 2011, Roark spent three years at JHS Capital before moving to Ameriprise in 2015, records show.

Dustin Young, vice president of wealth management, began his advisory career when he joined his father at Young, Stovall in 2007, records show. They have worked together since.

Roark's daughter Erin Young also joins the team at Janney as a private client associate.

“We’re pleased our platform and culture continue to attract experienced financial advisors such as Rocky and Dustin to our team, underscoring our sustained expansion in the region,” Frank Amigo, regional manager and senior vice president, said in a statement. “We look forward to supporting them and their planning-focused approach to help clients achieve their goals.”

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Janney lured over the Wolff Bryson Wealth Advisory Group, a $138 million team previously with Wells Fargo Advisors, according to the firm.

Advisors Jason Wolff and Justin Bryson lead the team, which includes registered private client associate Margie Keith, according to the firm.

Wolff started his financial services career at American Express and IDS Life Insurance in 1999, BrokerCheck records show. In 2000, Wolff joined First Union Brokerage Services, then to Wachovia in 2002. Wolff had been at Wells Fargo for the last 18 years, according to records.

Bryson started his career with Wells Fargo in 2013, according to FINRA.

In November, Janney brought aboard a rash of recruits with nearly $400 million in combined assets: the Stacks Raisman Group in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Powers Financial in Hauppauge, New York, the firm said.

Stacks Raisman, most recently affiliated with BB&T, joined Janney’s ranks with advisors Michael Stacks, executive vice president of wealth management; and Amy Raisman, vice president of wealth management, according to the firm.

Stacks got his industry start with Dean Witter Reynolds in 1986, according to FINRA records. He worked for Scott & Stringfellow from 1999 to 2013 before moving to BB&T.

Raisman began her career at Barnett Investments in 1993, records show. After moving to Morgan Stanley in 1995, she worked at Commonwealth Financial and NFP Securities before moving to Securities America in 2009. Raisman had been at BB&T with Stacks since 2016.

“We’re excited to welcome Mike and Amy to our growing team in South Florida,” Amigo, said in the statement. “Their extensive experience and planning focus helps clients meet their financial goals.”

Stephen Powers of Powers Financial started his career with McLaughlin Piven, Vogel Securities in 1985, FINRA records show.

Also new to Janney last month was Powers Financial. The $113 million team, previously with Wells Fargo, is led by Stephen Powers, the firm said.

Powers, vice president of wealth management, started his financial services career with McLaughlin Piven, Vogel Securities in 1985, records show. He later worked for Shearson Lehman Hutton, PaineWebber and A.G. Edwards before joining Wells Fargo in 2008.

So far this year, Janney has recruited 39 advisors with a combined $3.5 billion in assets, according to a spokesman.