Sanctuary lands $500M all-woman, ex-Morgan Stanley team

Sanctuary Wealth Management continues to add to its roster of ex-wirehouse advisors , most recently signing on an all-woman team that managed $500 million in client assets at its former employer, Morgan Stanley.

Bowersock Capital Partners (known at Morgan Stanley as the Hill Group), worked with a consultant to help decide the best model for them before leaving Morgan Stanley.

“It was not a decision we made lightly,” says Emily Bowersock Hill, co-founding partner. “I think I knew for a fairly long time that there would come a time when there would be a better place for our clients outside of a large institution. The question was if we would have the courage to do it.”

They did.

The team chose Sanctuary for a few reasons, one being the caliber of other partners, says Kaylin Dillon, Bowersock Hill's co-founder and partner.

“We were looking at other teams that joined [Sanctuary], and they looked to be doing similar work as us,” Dillon says.

The strong cultural fit was another attraction. “I like how quickly you can get something done, versus having to go through layers of bureaucracy,” says Bowersock Hill.

Neither of the firm’s founders came to wealth management via a traditional route. Bowersock Hill has a Ph.D. in history and political economy and Dillon holds a M.A. in East Asian studies.

While in graduate school, Bowersock Hill realized she liked the fast-paced, problem-solving environment she found in an internship at the RAND Corporation more than the isolated work of research. After completing her Ph.D., Bowersock Hill went to work for McKinsey.

Dillon began her financial career while in graduate school as a part-time assistant at Morgan Stanley.

“I expected that I would go into a career using languages, but got increasingly interested in what was going on around me,” she says. ”I became an analyst, and then an advisor.”

Bowersock Hill says that both their strong, non-traditional academic backgrounds help in their practice. “We know how to sift through a vast quantity of information and synthesize it,” she says.

Vince Fertitta, president of wealth management at Sanctuary, concurs. “Coming from such strong academic backgrounds, it’s no surprise that Emily and Kaylin did their homework in researching the best partner for their business and the broadest range of solutions for their clients,” Fertitta said in a statement.

Based in Lawrence, Kansas, Bowersock Capital Partners serves clients across the country, building their practice almost entirely through referrals, says Bowersock Hill. Now, she says, “We’re looking forward to the wider breadth and quantity of work we’ll be able to do for clients.”

The Bowersock team also includes Director of Operations Amy Clark, Client Operations Specialist Kristine Flynn, Research Analyst Catherine Prestoy, Senior Registered Operations Specialist Kathy Olds, and Research Analyst Catherine Prestoy.

Bowersock Hill brings 17 years of industry experience to her new firm, with Dillon bringing six, according to FINRA BrokerCheck records.