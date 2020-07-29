Raymond James adds 4 ex-UBS advisors who managed $410M

Raymond James signed on four ex-UBS advisors who managed a combined $410 million in client assets, according to a statement by the firm.

In Miami, Marina Tudela, Idalia Daguin and Gabriela Aguilar joined Alex. Brown, a division of Raymond James. The all-woman team, IGM Partners, managed $280 million in assets while at UBS.

“We are three worldly, bilingual women from Venezuela who want to further lead the way for more women to get involved in the financial services industry,” Tudela said in a statement. “We came to Alex. Brown for its cultural reputation. In addition, the technology is very sophisticated and a great fit for both older and newer generations. It’s been very helpful, especially in the midst of a pandemic.”

Tudela has 27 years of industry experience, the last 20 of which were spent at UBS, according to FINRA BrokerCheck records. Daguin has 13 years of experience and logged the last eight years with UBS. Aguilar brings 11 years, and also spent the last eight at UBS.

On the other side of the U.S., Craig Weis has joined Raymond James as the branch manager in its new Roseville, California office, north of Sacramento, according to the firm. He’ll be joined by senior client associate Jennifer Goldsby.

Weis brings 25 years of experience to his new firm, according to BrokerCheck. He spent the last six years at UBS, where he managed $130 million in client assets.

Raymond James has 8,100 financial advisors, managing a total of $858 billion in client assets, according to the firm.