Raymond James gains 5 ex-Merrill Lynch advisors who managed $515M

Raymond James snapped up five former Merrill Lynch advisors who managed a collective $515 million in client assets, according to the firm. All five cited Raymond James’ technology platform as motivation for making the career change.

Four of the advisors make up Evergreen Financial Partners and staff a new Raymond James office in Burlington, Massachusetts. Advisors Eric Hobin, Jiles Robinson, Antonio Sordillo, and Jason Whittier are joined by client service associates Eryn Whittier and Josh Franklin. The Evergreen group managed $375 million in client assets at Merrill Lynch.

“The world has changed since COVID-19 arrived and it was clear early on that we needed superior technology to continue to serve our clients as they expect from us,” Sordillo said in a statement.

Hobin has 20 years of industry experience, while Robinson has 21 years of experience, and Sordillo has 13 years, according to FINRA BrokerCheck records. All three spent the last decade with Merrill Lynch. Whittier has eight years of experience, logging seven of those at his former employer.

Advisor Kristen Ragusin has launched her own practice at Raymond James.

The fifth advisor, Kristen Ragusin, started an independent practice with Raymond James. The Boston-based advisor has 27 years of experience. While at Merrill, she managed $140 million in client assets.

“I feel so supported with the plethora of resources Raymond James has to offer, especially right now in a pandemic world,” Ragusin said in a statement. “The interface technology makes me feel like I’m walking into a high-tech store. I can interact and engage with clients while simultaneously using the real-time advanced tools. Its functionality makes running your practice fun and effortless.”

The moves come on the heels of two other Raymond James hires in Roseville, California and Miami .

Raymond James has more than 8,100 financial advisors managing $858 billion in total client assets, according to the firm.