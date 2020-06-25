Raymond James hauls in 9 wirehouse advisors with $825M

Raymond James & Associates added two teams to its rolls in as many weeks — nine advisors who collectively managed $825 million in client assets at their old firms, according to their new employer.

This continues Raymond James recruiting streak in recent months, despite the strictures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most recently, the firm signed on Alianza Wealth Management in Miami. The Alianza team joins from UBS, where they managed $300 million in client assets.

Alianza’s Ernesto Angueira has 19 years of industry experience, according ot FINRA BrokerCheck. Eric Muñoz has 19 years of experience, 10 of which were spent at UBS.

“To have the ability to manage a multijurisdiction and diverse business on one platform that is also technologically sophisticated was very appealing to us,” Angueira said in a statement. “We wanted to join a large firm with all the capabilities we are accustomed to but nimble enough to help us cater to both our high-net-worth domestic and international clients’ needs.”

Just the week before, Raymond James had brought aboard Coeur Private Wealth Management, based in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The team of seven, including five advisors, oversaw $525 million in assets at Merrill Lynch, according to the firm.

“We were drawn by our shared values with Raymond James and how everything the firm does is centered around what is best for clients,” Joseph Anderson, senior vice president, wealth management, said in a statement. “Raymond James gives advisors the independence to practice our craft and doesn’t impose any programs or quotas that don’t align our interests with those of our clientele.”

The other four advisors are Joseph Anderson, who spent 31 years at Merrill Lynch; Matthew Lyman, with 24 years of industry experience including nine spent at Merrill; Jeffrey Smith, with 21 years of experience having logged 15 years at Edward Jones before joining Merrill in 2014; Heather Bolster, who served as an advisor at Merrill for the past nine years; and Tyler Christian Anderl, who joined Merrill in August of 2019.

Raymond James as 8,100 advisors worldwide and manages $828 billion in client assets.