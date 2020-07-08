SEC bars ex-LPL advisor accused of Taylor Swift Africa scam

Then-LPL Financial advisor Dain F. Stokes sent his client a text message saying that Taylor Swift needed funds for her charity.

"We need $30k this week to finish the project in Africa so we all get paid big,” Stokes said in the December 2018 text, according to investigators. “I can come up with $20k, but I'm $10k short, so you have it? If not, no worries, but Taylor asked me to personally ask you, lol, she likes you! Let me know."

The client later delivered many of Stokes’ text messages to police in Fremont, New Hampshire, according to an order from the state Bureau of Securities Regulation.



Stokes, 60, allegedly defrauded three clients of $576,000 by soliciting their investments for a phony charitable project in Africa that he claimed to be managing the finances on behalf of the “Shake it Off” singer, state investigators say. The SEC barred Stokes from the industry in June, after the state said it plans to order him to pay $20,000 in a fine as well as restitution to the clients.

Stokes told three of his “long-term LPL clients'' they would receive a 20% return on their investment in 90 days for this project, according to the SEC . Instead, Stokes sent the money to “various people and entities all over the United States,” and spent it on his own personal expenses, the New Hampshire order states.

Stokes did not respond to requests for comment, including two messages sent via Twitter where he has over 3,000 followers. His attorney, Danilo Gomez, declined to comment.

Under state regulation, Stokes could refute the allegations against him in a hearing.

An LPL spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment. LPL terminated Stokes in August, citing the state’s initial petition for relief in connection with the fraud case, according to FINRA BrokerCheck.

Former financial advisor Dain Stokes is an "experiential writer & poet," according to his Twitter profile.

The client — who was not named in the bureau’s order — had provided copies of cancelled checks, unsecured promissory notes and text messages to authorities earlier that month, according to state investigators.

In the order, investigators included six text messages that Stokes sent to one client who invested $201,000. In one message from May 2019, Stokes claimed Swift was meeting with Bill Gates and the rest of the sponsors “so we all get paid,” the document states. The following month, Stokes was still promising to deliver the returns, according to investigators.

"Trump's illegally locked my bank accounts, and I'm fighting it in the Federal Bank Commission in the New Hampshire AG's Office,” Stokes told the client, according to investigators. “Taylor is releasing a new song on Instagram in 30 minutes and I'm promoting it."

During questioning at the Fremont police department, Stokes maintained that the name and details of the project were “confidential,” the document shows. At the time, he declined to comment whether he had deposited his client’s money in his personal account. He had also told the client that the investment “was being done away from LPL and that he would be terminated by LPL if they found out,” according to investigators.

In addition to the state order, LPL’s termination and the SEC ban, FINRA barred Stokes from the industry in September, BrokerCheck shows. He also faces two pending client arbitration cases alleging misappropriation of funds and “suitability issues through misrepresentation and poor advice,” according to the summary of the cases on BrokerCheck.

Noah Abrahams, staff attorney at the New Hampshire Bureau, declined to comment on whether they had referred the case to criminal authorities, citing an open investigation.