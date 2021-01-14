RBC kickstarts 2021 recruiting with $900M in new hires

RBC recruiting is barrelling into the new year.

The regional BD picked up two UBS teams that managed a combined $900 million in client assets, furthering its recruiting streak from 2020.

The advisors joined RBC in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“RBC’s local leadership and strong presence in Lincoln, combined with the firm’s advisor-friendly culture, made this the right move for our team and our clients,” advisor Gregory Ernst said in a statement.

Ernst’s team includes advisor Todd Stark and senior investment associates Marnie O’Brien, Trudy Soper and Amy McGuire. Ernst has been an advisor for 34 years, having worked at Morgan Stanley and UBS, according to FINRA BrokerCheck records. Stark started his career 17 years ago at Dean Witter. He moved to UBS in 2010.

RBC’s other new team includes advisors Stephen Burt and Brian Adams as well as senior client associate Celina Engler.

RBC has been courting wirehouse teams to join its ranks. The firm’s newest hires, pictured from left to right, include: Brian Adams, Celina Engler, Stephen Burt.

Burt, an advisor of 21 years, had worked at UBS since joining the wirehouse from Morgan Stanley in 2008, according to FINRA BrokerCheck.

Adams started his career at UBS in 2012.

A UBS spokesman declined to comment.