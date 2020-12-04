RBC taps advisor development leader to oversee Pacific Northwest complex

RBC tapped an industry veteran and company insider to lead its Pacific Northwest complex.

For the past three years, Nate Angelo has been serving as head of advisor development and engagement at RBC Wealth Management, according to the firm. He’s worked on practice management and team consulting for the company’s more than 2,000 financial advisors.

The company pointed to Angelo’s experience in that role as a reason to task him with overseeing its operations in the Pacific Northwest, noting his work to enhance coaching capabilities as well as efforts to help advisors build their practices, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nate is a consummate leader and is already very well-known and respected among our team in the Pacific Northwest,” Darryl Traweek, West Division director for RBC Wealth Management – U.S., said in a statement.

Angelo is filling the position previously held by David Moskovitz, who is moving back into a client-facing role as director of the firm’s Kirkland, Washington branch, according to RBC.

In his new role, Nate Angelo will be responsible for advisors who manage roughly $20 billion.

In his new role, Angelo will be responsible for 137 advisors across 10 branch offices managing roughly $20 billion in assets, according to the company. RBC has 21 complex directors.

Angelo started his career at Russell Investments in a sales and account management role. He later worked as an independent advisor.

Laura Cheeley will take over Angelo’s role and has been appointed director of practice management, teams and training, according to RBC.

RBC Wealth Management has $416 billion in total client assets, according to the company.

