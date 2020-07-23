Stifel lands 4 ex-Wells Fargo advisors who managed $445M

Stifel has signed on four ex-Wells Fargo advisors who managed a combined $445 million in client assets at their old firm, according to a statement by the company.

The team of Person Wright Financial Group, which makes up three of the four new recruits, includes Jesse Wright, Bryan Person and his son, Alex Person. They managed $340 million in assets at Wells Fargo, and will be joining Stifel in its newly expanded office in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“Our branch has doubled in size this year and we are in a new location as a result of our growth,” Jennifer Sherman, Sioux Falls branch manager, said in a statement.

Bryan Person has 26 years of industry experience, the last 12 of which he spent at Wells Fargo, according to FINRA BrokerCheck records, while his son, Alex, has five. Wright brings 14 years of experience to his new firm.

Ed Wilder will join Stifel in Bellevue, Washington. Wilder has 15 years of industry experience, according to BrokerCheck. He was with Wells Fargo for nine years, where he managed $105 million in client assets.

“Stifel’s client-centric business model and commitment to equity research were major factors in [Wilder’s] decision,” branch manager Mark McClure said in a statement. “His addition brings us to over $2 billion in assets under management in Bellevue, a 100% increase since our opening in 2013.”