$1.8B UBS team joins RIA founded by former colleague

The independent advisor world just added its latest billion-dollar recruits.

A UBS team managing $1.8 billion in client assets left the wirehouse for Venture Visionary Partners, an independent advisory firm launched in 2019 by former UBS star advisor Craig Findley in partnership with Schwab and Dynasty Financial Partners. The Toledo, Ohio-based RIA now oversees a combined $3.7 billion in assets, according to the firm.

The newly added 12-person team includes five former UBS advisors; Robert S. Loeb, senior vice president of wealth management; James J. Porea, partner and senior vice president of wealth management; John D. Spengler, partner and senior vice president of wealth management; Bradford G. Dolgin, partner, senior vice president of investments and senior portfolio manager; and Craig A. Warnimont, chief investment officer, partner and first vice president of wealth management.

Also making the move are relationship managers Sarah Wodarski, Amy J. Amos, Alexa M. Laberdee, Diana S. Gibson, Karyn Keilholz and Kelly Arndt, as well as financial analyst, Travis N. Maas, according to the firm.

“We are excited to expand Venture Visionary Partners and to welcome our new team members to independence,” Findley said in a statement. “Just last month we were celebrating Paul Abendroth, Ryan Borucki and Lisa Dantzer joining our team, and now today — to reunite with these amazing and talented people is humbling, and one of the most rewarding days of my entire career. It is an honor to work with them again.”

Venture Visionary Partners welcomes the addition of the 12-person team from UBS; (left to right) Sarah Wodarski, Robert Loeb, Craig Warnimont, Karyn Keilholz, Diana Gibson, Brad Dolgin, Lexi Laberdee, Kelly Arndt, Travis Maas, Amy Amos, Jim Porea, John Spengler.

Prior to joining UBS in 2007, advisors Loeb, Porea and Spengler spent several years with McDonald Investments, according to FINRA BrokerCheck records. Loeb had been with McDonald for 17 years — where he started his career — before UBS, records show. Porea got his career start with Butler, Wick & Co. in 1983 before joining McDonald in 1989. Spengler entered the industry with Prudential in 1987 before moving to Roney & Co. in 1989, and later Raymond James where stayed until 2002.

Dolgin started his career at Erie Capital in 1983 and later spent 13 years at Prudential before joining UBS in 2003, records show. Warnimont, who had been with UBS since 2016, has nine years of industry experience beginning with Red Capital in 1998, Natcity Investments in 2003 and Hyperion Investments from 2009-2010, according to BrokerCheck.

“After more than three decades in the brokerage world, the opportunity to join [Venture Visionary Partners] as independent investment advisors proved to be irresistible to all of us,” Porea said of his team’s move in a statement. “It is clearly the direction in which the most successful advisors and their clients are trending towards.”

A UBS spokesman declined to comment.

Recruiting 36 recruiting moves, billion-dollar deals and other indie news The latest roundup of news in the IBD and RIA channels comes in a time of economic turmoil and big transactions. August 14

Last month, UBS lost its $478 million Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based Loupee/Graziani Wealth Management Group to RBC Wealth Management.