RBC picks up $350M team from UBS

RBC Wealth Management has added yet another former UBS team to its roster.

Westlake Wealth Management Group, which manages roughly $350 million in client assets, has left the wirehouse for RBC’s office in Cleveland, according to the firm.

The team, which includes advisors Samuel Martello and Brian Sullivan and senior registered client associate Adrienne Kittle, focuses its efforts on portfolio diversification, asset allocation and retirement planning for high-net-worth individuals and families.

“The strong local leadership, combined with the firm’s smaller feel and advisor-friendly culture, made this the right move for our team and our clients,” Martello said in a statement.

Samuel Martello moved to RBC from UBS, citing the firm’s “advisor-friendly culture” as a reason for making the change.

Martello started his financial services career with McDonald & Company Securities in 1986, according to FINRA BrokerCheck records. Prior to spending the last 14 years with UBS, Martello worked at Smith Barney from 1989 to 2006. Sullivan got his career start with Smith Barney in 1994 before also joining UBS in 2006, records show.

While at Smith Barney, Martello and Sullivan worked with RBC’s Pittsburgh Complex Director Ken Ross, according to the firm.

“Sam and Brian are excellent advisors and are committed to building strong client relationships based on trust and personalized service, which is a great fit for the RBC family,” Ross said in a statement.

RBC Wealth Management currently manages $414 billion in client assets and has more than 2,000 advisors operating in 179 locations in 42 states, according to the firm.