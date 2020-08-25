Steward Partners lands 5 advisors with $491M, opens new office

Five advisors who managed a collective $491 million in client assets will join Steward Partners, according to the firm.

Steward Partners, an independent firm associated with Raymond James and founded by ex-wirehouse managers, has been successful in recruiting talent from its larger competitors in recent years. Their last hire was Blue Water Wealth Management Group, an ex-UBS team in Clearwater, Florida, in July.

Among the new additions is Jason Hevey, an advisor in Boston. He has 19 years of experience, spending the last 11 of those at Morgan Stanley, according to FINRA BrokerCheck records. There, he specialized in high-net-worth financial planning and oversaw more than $123 million in client assets.

"This transition opens new opportunities for my own clients in a variety of ways and I'm looking forward to leveraging the added tools and resources the firm provides," Hevey said in a statement.

Ex-Edward Jones advisor Ed Morenz joins an existing team at Steward Partners in Keene, New Hampshire. Morenz built a 20-year career at his former firm, according to BrokerCheck. He previously oversaw $150 million in client assets.

Advisor Kevin Dubner comes to his new firm after 15 years at Janney Montgomery Scott, where he managed $75 million in assets. Based in Albany, New York, Dubner has 40 years of industry experience.

Former Wells Fargo advisors Dean Rosini and Jeffrey Lazarus will open a new office for Steward Partners in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Rosini has 37 years of experience, logging the last 20 at Wells Fargo; while Lazaraus has 25 years, spending 24 of them at his previous firm. They managed a combined $143 million in assets. "We are excited about the opportunities this move will create for our clients over the long-term," Rosini said in a statement.