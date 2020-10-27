Top 40 Under 40: Call for nominations

We are now accepting nominations for two prestigious rankings: Top 40 Advisors Under 40 and Top Regional Advisors Under 40.

Each year, we recognize the accomplishments of this elite cohort of young advisors employed by wirehouses and regional broker-dealers.

The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, Dec. 1. Results will be announced in early 2021.

You can access the nomination form by clicking here .

Who can be nominated? Employee advisors at wirehouses and regional broker-dealers. (Independent advisors, bank channel advisors and RIAs are not eligible.)

What info is required? Personal trailing 12-month production for the periods from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020; Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019; and Oct. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2018. Personal AUM as of Sept. 30, 2020, is also required. Note: team assets and production will not be considered.

Additional details: Nominees must be 39 or younger as of Dec. 31, 2020. Custody of assets must be with the nominee's firm of employment. All nominations and details will be subject to verification.