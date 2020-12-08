Top-ranked Merrill advisor jumps to UBS

UBS hired a top-ranked Merrill Lynch advisor, adding to a series of recent recruits at the wirehouse.

Brian Truscott joined the firm in Houston on Nov. 27, according to FINRA BrokerCheck records. He had been with Merrill Lynch since 2007.

Truscott has been featured on Forbes’ top advisor rankings, in both Best In State and Next Gen categories. The publication lists him as overseeing almost $300 million in client assets, with his typical household account was listed as between $500,000 and $3 million, according to Forbes.

A source familiar with his practice says Truscott recently oversaw more than $330 million and had annual production of $2.6 million.

Truscott is a graduate of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, according to his LinkedIn profile . He works with affluent families, retirees and business owners.

Other recent hires by UBS include a former Merrill Lynch team that managed about $920 million and generated more than $5 million in production. Advisors Darrick Walker, David Leibowitz and Michael Muniz joined the wirehouse in Walnut Creek, California.

In August, UBS recruited a team from Goldman Sachs that managed $3 billion in client assets.

A Merrill Lynch spokesperson was unavailable for immediate comment.

